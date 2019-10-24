Jamestown Man Arrested for Domestic Violence Incident

Several formal charges pending review by the Stutsman County State's Attorney.

JAMESTOWN, N.D.–A Jamestown man was arrested after threatening to harm one person and himself in a domestic violence incident on Wednesday.

Jamestown Police responded to 1600 11 Avenue NE at approximately 10:50 p.m. and were informed the suspect, 54-year-old Shawn Teggatz, was inside the building and possibly armed.

When officers attempted to contact Teggatz, he barricaded himself inside and refused to communicate. Officers obtained a search warrant and the James/Valley Special Operations Team (J/V SOT) and Crisis Negotiation Team were called to the scene.

The J/V SOT forced entry to the building and had to physically restrain Teggatz after one unsuccessful attempt to restrain him using a taser.

The incident is still under investigation and there are several formal charges pending review by the Stutsman County State’s Attorney.