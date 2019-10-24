NDSU President Dean Bresciani takes on the role of student for a day

Their goal is to create a better relationship between students and the university.

FARGO, N.D.- It originated from a concept being done in schools in the U.S. called Shadow a Student Challenge.

All week 35 administrators, faculty and staff are being paired up with students for a day.

They were strategically chosen to participate from a wide range of fields of study.

This morning, it was President Dean Bresciani’s turn to step into the role of a student and head into an electrical engineering class.

“It’s not just a matter of what they’re doing in the classroom. Robert’s very involved in campus and his fraternity and so what’s the juggling act that students have to go through every day to be successful? Not just in the classroom but outside of the classroom,” says NDSU President Dean Bresciani.

Student Robert Weisz says he was hesitant at first to respond to an email, but then thought that it would be cool for President Bresciani to experience firsthand his busy schedule.

Robert is part of the robotics club, cheer team and member of a fraternity.

“I guess I could learn what the faculty go through, I suppose. And kinda their process and what they’re trying to gain from this and anything I can give to kind of help them understand the life of a student better and understand kinda what we go through on a day to day basis type of thing, ” says Weisz.

President Bresciani and Robert are excited for the rest of the day. They both hope to learn something from each other.

The university says this event will bring insight into changes it should do in order to better the student experience on campus.