Three Candidates Considered To Fill Vacant Cass County Commission Seat

Commissioner Vern Bennett Passed Away This Month At 86

FARGO, N.D. — Three candidates will be considered to fill Vern Bennett’s seat on the Cass County Commission.

They include former commissioner Ken Pawluk, Jim Kapitan and Ben Hanson.

Interviews will he held during a special meeting on Wednesday morning.

Commissioners will then appoint someone to fill the remainder of Bennett’s term.

He passed away earlier this month at the age of 86.

The seat is up for election next year.