The Moorhead Police Department partners with D–E–A to dispose of drugs

The event is part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

MOORHEAD, Minn.- The initiative provides a safe way to get rid of prescription and over–the–counter drugs that are either expired or no longer used.

Every year the police department takes away several hundred pounds in large boxes both in the fall and spring.

They encourage people not to throw away medications in the trash as they say this could lead to people and animals getting into them.

“With how many drugs are prescribed to Americans every year, not everyone uses all of them and they just kind of let them hang around their house or in the medicine cabinets and often times people get into them or little kids. We want to make sure that everyone is safe and we can get rid of them in a safe way,” says Ethan Meehan, Moorhead Police Officer.

If you weren’t able to dispose of your medications, you can go directly to the Moorhead Police Department and drop them off in a locker available at the front door.