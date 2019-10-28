Nichole’s Halloween Baking Series: Ghost Ganache Layer Cake, Part 2

We're taking the scary out of making the most elegant sweets for the season.

By now, you’ve probably watched the first part of our Nichole’s Ghost Ganache Layer Cake and thought to yourself, “This isn’t so bad. I could pull that off.”

And then you realize that the cute little meringue ghosts on top are made of a combination of hot sugar syrup and whipped egg whites in a seven-minute frosting recipe, and you turn tail and flee.

But don’t worry, we’re not here to scare you.

Instead, Nichole Hensen of Fargo-based Nichole’s Fine Pastry invited us into her kitchen at the pastry shop in downtown to show you step-by-step how to do it all.

Check it out to learn the technique behind one of her most spooktacular Halloween creations, and if you don’t want to do it all at home, don’t fret — you can buy them in the store, too.