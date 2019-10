West Fargo’s Mertz Wins High School Play of the Week

Mertz's Touchdown Against Shanley wins potw

FARGO, N.D. — This week’s winner of the DJ Colter High School Play of the Week is West Fargo’s Dustin Mertz.

Angeles took home 79 percent of the votes on Twitter and every vote online taking it himself into the end zone for the score and win over Shanley.

Congrats to Mertz and the Packers for taking home this week’s win.