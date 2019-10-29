Crave Opens New Fargo Location

The Fargo location is the first in North Dakota.

FARGO, N.D. – Crave, a Midwest restaurant primarily based in the Twin Cities, had its grand opening at West Acres on Tuesday.

The restaurant features sushi and American kitchens.

Gluten free, vegetarian and vegan menu items are available in addition to a full bar.

“The quality, not just the food, but the service as well as the ambiance. Those elements create more than just eating out. It feels more of an experience, a dining experience. That’s really the essence of what we strive for” John McDonald, Crave’s General Manager, said.

The restaurant plans to begin delivery services within the next two weeks.