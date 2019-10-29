Dangerous Inmate Captured In Wadena

UPDATE: According to the Wadena County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page, Ryan Petro has been apprehended in the City of Wadena. They thank everyone who called with information.

Original Story:

Extra police officers patrolled schools in the Wadena-Deer Creek district Tuesday after a jail inmate escaped on Monday.

The district says all doors to the schools have been locked or manned, but classes continued as normal.

WADENA, Minn. – Police are searching for a dangerous inmate who escaped during a transfer to a court appearance in Wadena.

34-year-old Ryan Petro of Wadena escaped around 2:45 PM Monday. He was last seen handcuffed and wearing an orange shirt in the area of Colfax Avenue Southeast.

He has been in custody since September on burglary, disorderly conduct, damage to property, fleeing, obstructing the legal process and conditions of release charges.

If you see Petro, or know where he may be, call 911.