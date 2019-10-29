Minnesota Olympic Hockey Star Found Incompetent to Stand Trial

The decision was made during a hearing Monday in Cook County.

GRAND MARAIS, Minn.–“Miracle on Ice” Olympic hockey star Mark Pavelich has been found incompetent to stand trial for felony assault.

The Minnesota Duluth alum and former N-H-L player was arrested in August when a neighbor reported Pavelich attacked him with a metal pole.

The judge said at the time there was reason to doubt the 61-year-old’s mental competency and ordered an evaluation. Pavelich also had an illegally-shortened shotgun in his Lutsen area home.