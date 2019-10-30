LIVE: Local Police React to Heroin in Halloween Candy

And what's out there to put your kids at even greater risk Halloween night.

Investigators say Halloween candy found in a child’s bag tested positive for heroin.

The candy was discovered after a trunk or treat event at a New Jersey family center promoted as a safe environment for children who want to go out to trick or treat.

While they are calling the case an isolated one in Middle Township, New Jersey, the opiate addiction problem is widespread across the nation this morning — including here in the Red River Valley.

That has Fargo police joining the call to urge parents to check the candy their children bring home.

Public Information Officer Jessica Schindeldecker sat down live in-studio with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker to talk about what to be on the lookout for in your kids’ candy, why traffic and kids can be an even more dangerous combination, and the online tools you can use to keep your children away from sex offenders’ doors for trick or treating Thursday night.