Six-Year Sentence for Man Convicted of Distributing Child Porn

Arthur will also have to serve five years of probation upon his release.

MINOT, N.D.–A Minot man will serve six years in prison after pleading guilty to distributing child pornography.

A federal judge has also ordered 39-year-old Tyrell Arthur to pay more than $3,000 in restitution to his victims.

The indictment states that Arthur distributed pictures showing minors engaging in sex from February to August of 2018.

