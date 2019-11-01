Clay County Wants To Take Jack Back

You will be able to dispose of your pumpkins at recycling centers across Clay County.

MOORHEAD, Minn. – Clay County is encouraging people to help the environment by dropping off their pumpkins.

County officials will take them to Doubting Thomas Farms.

Workers there will compost them and turn them into beneficial soil additives.

The compost program is a way for the community to get involved and keep the pumpkins out of the waste stream.

“The community loves this program every year. It’s an awesome thing. We get great feedback; we’ve been increasing the amount of pumpkin that we’re getting in. About 20% every year so it’s amazing. It’s continuously taking off and it’s a great interaction within our community,” says Darla Lewandowski from the Clay County Plastic Bag Task Force.

Take Back Jack will run until November 14th. You can find the locations here.