Cher Announces Tour Stop in Fargo

FARGO, N.D.–Cher has extended her Here We Go Again Tour to include a stop at the Fargodome on April 11, 2020.

Nile Rodgers and CHIC will continue as the opening acts.

Citi is the official presale credit card of the tour so Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets November 5 at 10 a.m. until November 7 at 10 p.m.

General tickets go on sale November 8 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.