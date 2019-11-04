Cindy Williams Featured at Lecture Series in Fargo

Award winning actress and author Cindy Williams made an appearance in Fargo.

FARGO, N.D. – You probably know her best for her role as Shirley Feeney on the comedy series Laverne and Shirley.

Williams spoke to a sold out crowd at the Holiday Inn as a guest of the Fargo Town Hall Lecture series.

Her lecture covered the importance of comedy in life, and she shared many comedic stories of her journey as an actress.

“Humor and laughter are powerful things, especially self-humor. It’s sort of lost in America now, but this group has it!” said Cindy Williams.

Williams has also starred in many plays and movies including American Graffiti, Grease and Steel Magnolias.

