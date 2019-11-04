LIVE: A Sweet Incentive To Support Great Plains Food Bank

Donate Canned Goods For Free Cookie Dough At Area Papa Murphy's Restaurants

Get into the giving spirit this holiday season, and get something in return.

Papa Murhpy’s Pizza is partnering with the Great Plains Food Bank this November.

If you donate five non-perishable canned food items to any F-M Papa Murphy’s through November 20th, you get a free one pound tub of cookie dough.

Great Plains says they have the greatest demand for food during the holidays, when families in need still want to give their families holiday meals.

They need high-protein items the most. That included things like peanut butter and canned meat.

Starting the week of Thanksgiving, Papa Murphy’s is also giving away a $30 gift coupon card for people who bring in a new toy in the package for Toys for Tots.

That drive runs through December 20th.

Great Plains Food Bank serves people throughout North Dakota.

Last year, they moved 15 million pounds of food across the state.