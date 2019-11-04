WE Fest Will Not Return to Detroit Lakes Until 2021

Festival announces on Facebook they will not hold the festival in 2020

Detroit Lakes, MN — In a Facebook posting WeFest Organizers announced they will skip holding the festival in 2020.

They will return to Detroit Lakes, Minnesota in 2021.

Here is the post:

We are so excited to embark on this new journey with WE Fest. With 37 years under its belt, we know this festival is an important part of the Detroit Lakes community and so, our goal is to continue to honor and build upon this special event. In order to do the best possible job we can, we will be using 2020 as a planning year. We are excited to continue the tradition and bring an even bigger and better festival to country music fans in the summer of 2021. We look forward to seeing you then!