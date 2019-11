West Fargo’s Binstock Wins High School Play of the Week

FARGO, N.D. — This week’s winner of the Chris Heise High School Play of the Week is West Fargo’s Erin Binstock.

Binstock took home 65 percent of the votes on Twitter and 147 of the 149 votes online on our website for her kill against Grand Forks Red River in EDC play.

Congrats to Binstock and the Packers for taking home this week’s win.