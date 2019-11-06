LIVE: New Openings Just In Time For Holiday Festivities At West Acres

Holiday Season Brings Events Along With New Openings

Months of planning and building are coming together at West Acres mall just in time for the holiday season.

The highly-anticipated Crave restaurant opened last week.

The Aptitude art studio is set to open soon.

The mall is also moving into holiday mode soon.

The mall is hosting “Frozen Fest” Saturday the 23rd in honor of the movie Frozen 2.

Then, the “It’s a Wonderful Night” event kicks off the Christmas season on the 24th.

That’s when Santa will come to the mall for the first time.

West Acres Social Media Coordinator Heidi Moore says, “With Crave’s opening and the aquarium court remodel and the Aptitude opening, all of that happening right now is actually perfectly timed with the holiday season coming up, and just gives people another reason to get excited to come out to West Acres to shop and to experience all the fun that’s going on right now.”

Keep up with holiday events and openings at North Dakota’s largest shopping center by clicking here.