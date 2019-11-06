Moorhead Proposes A “Double” Underpass Downtown

The 11 Street underpass project would be between Center and 1st Avenue North and Main and Center

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Moorhead city leaders are looking into another underpass project as work continues on the Main Avenue 20th/21st Street Underpass.

It is estimated it would save 4 million vehicle hours of delay over 20 years.

The city is working on securing funding for this “double” underpass and isn’t ready to set a timeline for the project.

But they are eyeing 2022 if current funding requests are successful.