Live With The NDSU Gold Star Marching Band

Band Playing "Sounds of the Gridiron" Show This Sunday at the FargoDome

Get some pep in your step and soak up the Bison spirit.

You don’t even need a football team to get riled up.

The NDSU Gold Star Marching Band is stepping into the spotlight this weekend.

They’re playing their “Sounds of the Gridiron” show this Sunday, November 10th, at the FargoDome.

The show starts at 2 p.m.

It’s free for the public.

We got to hang out with just a few of the band members today at NDSU.

About 35 students are playing here. There will be about 180 at the show this weekend.

Drummer Jack Anderson gave me some tips before throwing me into the group for the song “Pretty Fly for a White Guy”.

I see what they did there with the song choice.

Watch me prove how talented these kids are by being completely lost on the drums.

They practice about six hours a week.

But the band doesn’t take up their entire lives.

Most of the band members aren’t even music majors.

In fact, members have about 65 different majors between them.

You can find out more about the Gold Star Band by clicking here, or checking out their concert on Sunday and at Bison home games.