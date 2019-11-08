Former NHL Player Matt Cullen Opens New Cullen Hockey Center

The new facility includes a third sheet of ice, a new entrance, an updated lobby and repairs to the parking lot.

MOORHEAD, Minn.- Former NHL player Matt Cullen gets back to his roots as he opens the new Cullen Hockey Center.

The NHL player and his family were part of the ribbon cutting ceremony that celebrated the completion of the second phase of the new Hockey Center.

Guests will be able to have better ice time, larger tournaments and Opportunities for sled hockey.

“This program is special to me and my entire family, as is the community of Moorhead; but to see the rink finally finished and to be part of the program again and to see everything that goes on and all the hard work it’s just, it’s just really rewarding,” says Cullen.

The facility will also be used to host community events like trade and car shows.