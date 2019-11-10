Church Hosts Fair Trade Market

The items come from all over the world, including right here in the United States

MOORHEAD, Minn. — A fair trade market at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Moorhead is helping people get their holiday shopping done while giving back.

They’re all fair trade products, meaning the money spent on them will be put back into the communities they’re produced in.

While U.S. holiday items are usually red and green, these products are more versatile.

“Other countries use a whole rainbow of colors when they celebrate the holidays. I mean, so color, I mean, if ya love color, this is where you should come, where you should go,” says Mary Tate, the church’s Fair Trade Coordinator.

If you missed the market, you can still shop for the items by calling the church or ordering online from the links below.

First Congregational United Church of Christ uses Equal Exchange and Serrv.

Downtown Fargo store Others is also a fair trade boutique.