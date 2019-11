Barnesville’s Tonsfeldt Wins Play of the Week

Tonsfeldt's TD run against Pelican Rapids wins HS POTW

FARGO, N.D. — This week’s winner of the DJ Colter High School Play of the Week is Barnesville’s Adam Tonsfeldt.

Bonsfeldt ran 44 yards for the score en route to the win over Pelican Rapids.

Congrats to Tonsfeldt and the Trojans for taking home this week’s win.