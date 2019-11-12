Incorporating Well–Being In The Workplace

There are 13 organizations participating in this project in Cass and Clay counties

CLASS AND CLAY COUNTIES, N.D.– “The People Project” is an idea that originated from the Rethink Mental Health Initiative started by Cass and Clay Counties.

They are doing activities that promote a positive and respectful work environment.

“If its kindness, they would take a car, they wouldn’t know what they were grabbing, and they would practice whatever that card says for that week. We also have a kindness board which they can write notes of kindness, acts of kindness that they have either received or they have extended on to others,” says Alicia Waldoch , the Director of Communications at the Boys and Girls Club of the RRV.

“They’ll be more likely to do kindness acts that they will think about the relationships in their lives and kind of nurture those so they can build themselves a greater support structure and then maybe be a great support for somebody else in their life,” says Rory Beil, Health Promotion Director at the Fargo Cass Public Health.

One company that has been part of the Project since the start is the Boys and Girls Club of the Red River Valley.

“The arch that we’re trying to incorporate is taking care of the self–care, mental health, generally just overall corporate wellness,” says Waldoch.

“We’re really trying to keep it fun and exciting; we really want to continue with our employee engagement,” she adds.

Waldoch says that the workplace is already a little bit more fun and everyone seems a little bit more mindful as to how they are treating one another.