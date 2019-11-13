Senators Smith & Cramer Announce Bill to Study The Affordability of Insulin

Smith and Cramer also introduced the Emergency Access to Insulin Act

WASHINGTON – Senators Tina Smith and Kevin Cramer announce a bill that would conduct a study examining insulin affordability.

The Insulin Affordability Data Collection Act would investigate the impact of the cost of insulin on the rates of diabetic ketoacidosis, dialysis treatment and Medicare and Medicaid spending.

Minnesotan Alec Smith is in Senator Smith’s thoughts during her push for the bill. He died two years ago while rationing insulin.

“Some studies show that this is upwards of one out of every four people living with diabetes are rationing their insulin at one time or another. There are serious health consequences for doing that including, in the case of Alec, losing you life,” Smith said.

Smith and Cramer also introduced the Emergency Access to Insulin Act that would give states, territories and tribes an emergency supply of insulin.