Oak Grove Volleyball Makes First State Tournament Appearance Since 1999

Beat Richland 3-0 in Region One Tournament Final

FARGO, N.D.– The Class B Region One Volleyball Tournament wrapped up at the Fargo Civic Center.

Number one seed Oak Grove and two seed Richland played for the championship.

Richland had never made it to the state tournament and Oak Grove was looking for its first since 1999.

The Grovers swept the Colts in three sets to advance.