Fargo Sgt. Treated In Minneapolis For Self-inflicted Gunshot Wound To Hand During Disturbance

FARGO, N.D. — A Fargo police sergeant underwent a four-hour surgery in a Minneapolis-area hospital after shooting himself in the hand during a disturbance in downtown Fargo.

Sgt. Matt Ysteboe was hurt on Friday morning while hunkering down after a man fired a gun toward officers.

Fargo Police Chief David Todd says Ysteboe suffered a serious injury.

Todd says 54-year-old Henry Aiken of Fargo shot a revolver with a laser in the direction of officers and fired additional shots in the Radisson Hotel lobby, where he was arrested.

The chief says he appeared confused and in crisis.

No other injuries were reported.

Ysteboe, who was the night shift supervisor on Friday, has been with the department since 2001.

He was promoted to sergeant in 2016.