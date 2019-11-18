Man Accused of Firing At Officers And Into The Radisson Faces Five Felony Charges

54-year-old Henry Aiken remains in the Cass County Jail

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo man who fired shots at officers and into the lobby of the Radisson early Friday morning is charged with five felony counts.

54-year-old Henry Aiken is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, terrorizing, reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Bond was set at $500,000.

Officers were dispatched just before 4 a.m. on Friday to the Radisson in downtown Fargo on the report of a man with a gun.

Officers arrived to find a man with a gun and laser outside of the entrance to the hotel.

He fired one shot towards officers and additional shots towards the Radisson before entering the lobby where he was quickly taken into custody.

The police chief says Aiken appeared confused and in crisis.

He remains in the Cass County Jail.

The officer who shot his own hand during the incident is back home from North Memorial Hospital in the Twin Cities.

Fargo Police Sgt. Matt Ysteboe underwent a four-hour surgery on his left hand for a gunshot wound.

He was actually home in time to coach his son’s hockey team this past weekend.

Ysteboe will soon learn more about his recovery process and the restrictions he will face.

The night supervisor was directing his officers while taking a position and readying his rifle when it accidentally discharged into his hand.

No other injuries were reported.