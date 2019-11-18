NDSU Football: Goal to Go 12-0 This Season

Would Go 12 and 0 with win at Southern Illinois Saturday

FARGO, N.D. — When North Dakota State football heads to Southern Illinois this Saturday to close out the regular season, the Bison have a chance to go undefeated in the regular season for the second consecutive year.

A second season of going 12 and 0 has been part of a 32–game win streak the program is on.

While the team has said the win streak has never been addressed directly, not losing a game for an entire season has been talked about especially by the upper class man. Head coach Matt Entz said its an achievement his team has set out to accomplish since the start of the season.

“I did have a meeting with our seniors today and I really didn’t say anything about it,” Entz said. “They did ask ‘are you going to mention being 12 and 0?’ and I said ‘only if you guys want me to.’ They said ‘yep, that’s a big goal of ours’ and it was. Going back to July, it was number two goal to winning the Missouri Valley Football Conference. We will address it today. Our guys they want to go undefeated and good for them. They’ve earned the opportunity to be right where they’re at.”

Last year’s undefeated season led to NDSU’s seventh FCS Championship in eight seasons.