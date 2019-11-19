Man Arrested after Fleeing Police and Crashing Vehicle in Grand Forks

No one was injured during the incident.

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–A man was arrested after he fled from police and crashed his vehicle.

The University of North Dakota Police Department attempted a traffic stop at the 1700 block of Demers Avenue, but the vehicle fled.

Grand Forks Police located the vehicle a short time later and pursued until the vehicle reached speeds of 95 miles per hour at the 2000 block of South Columbia Road.

The vehicle continued traveling southbound and rear ended a vehicle. Officers arrested 45-year-old Robert Fowley Jr. as he attempted to flee into a Walmart.

Fowley is charged with fleeing in a motor vehicle, reckless endangerment, possession of Methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, leaving the scene of an accident, fleeing on foot, providing false information to law enforcement, multiple traffic offenses in addition to three active warrants prior to the incident.

No one was injured during the incident.