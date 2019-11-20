FBI Offers Reward In Olivia Lone Bear Death Investigation

Anyone with information is urged to call 1-800-CALLFBI

NEW TOWN, N.D. — The FBI is now offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information in the death of Olivia Lone Bear of Newtown, North Dakota.

The agency is also finally releasing information about the case to her family and others.

United States Attorney Drew Wrigley and FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Robert Perry traveled to New Town to brief family members on the status of the investigation.

Lone Bear went missing in late 2017 and her body was found in a submerged pickup in Lake Sakakawea in the summer of 2018.

The cause of death was ruled undetermined.

