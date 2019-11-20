UND presidential candidate Andrew Armacost has 20 years experience teaching at Air Force

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – University of North Dakota’s final presidential candidate has 30 years of active duty service with the Air Force and 20 years at the academy.

Dr. Andrew Armacost is the Dean of Faculty and Chief Academic Officer at the Air Force Academy. He rose to the rank of Brigadier General.

Armacost sees education as preparation for service and leadership. He says UND has the same goals.

“I bring a combination of leadership of educational experience both as an educational leader and as a professor that demonstrates pure and unwavering commitment to the growth of students. Not just as academics, but as human beings.” Armacost explained.

Six finalists are in the running. A decision on the next president is expected in early December.