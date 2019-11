Funeral Services Set For Former Fargo Fire Department Chief

Murile "Duke" Ledoux was 89

FARGO, N.D. — A former Fargo Fire Department chief has passed away.

He died Wednesday in the care of Bethany On 42nd and Hospice.

Ledoux retired in 1999 after spending 47 years in various roles with the fire department.

Funeral services are set for Saturday at 2 p.m. at Hope Lutheran Church in Fargo.

Boulger Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.