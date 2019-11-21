Plan for $114 Million Indoor Recreation Complex Unveiled

If the project is approved, the center could open in 2023.

BISMARCK, N.D.–Planners say a new $114 million indoor recreation complex in Bismarck would be funded by a new sales tax and private donations.

The Bismarck Parks and Recreation District staff talked about the proposed facility at a meeting Wednesday night. They say the center would have a main building with a separate ice arena. The concept includes a four-lane running and walking track and an indoor cross-country track with elevation and obstacles.

Recreation staff also recommend six indoor tennis courts, adjacent to five indoor pickleball courts. Other amenities would include two indoor basketball courts, four racquetball courts and an indoor playground.

The Capital Ice Complex would be larger than 25 acres. Planner says if the project is approved next June, the center could open in 2023.