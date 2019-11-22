Frozen Fans Excited For Sequel

Some didn't let the cold bother them anyway and dressed up as their favorite characters for the flick.

FARGO N.D. — Disney’s Frozen fans are not letting go on any of their excitement for the sequel out now.

Kids, friends and families loaded up into the Century Cinema In Fargo to catch the sequel to one of the biggest box office hits.

The theatre says it’s great to see a healthy turnout of people who are having a good time going to the movies.

“We have already quite a few little girls in their Elsa outfits we have had a couple others characters so it’s been fun to see the kids super excited,” Manager Century Cinema Tristan Ross said.

“This is the first movie for my 3 year old and we took my other daughter to Frozen her first time so we are excited,” Nicole said.

West Acres Cinema will also be running a Frozen party for kids and fans of the movies tomorrow from ten to two.