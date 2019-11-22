Hjemkomst Center Ready for Monsters, Marvels & Memorabilia Exhibit

During the reception you will be able to snack and meet the local artists.

MOORHEAD, Minn. – Hjemkomst Center Gets Ready To Open Its New Exhibit.

Monsters, Marvels and Memorabilia is inspired by an exhibition on another floor of the center about America’s Superheroes, Monsters and Villains.

The exhibit will have photography, multimedia, and a video made by the Fargo–Moorhead Visual Artists.

For the programming director of the event, there is a special artwork that is close to his heart.

“I gave my niece $4 to write me a story about a lake monster that terrorizes the kids at Meadow Lake Campground, where our family has a spot and she wrote a great, great story and I put that story in and I illustrate it,” says Markus Krueger, the Programming Director of the Clay County.

The exhibit will open on November 26 and run until March.