Fargo Student With BB Pistol & Marijuana Taken Into Custody

FARGO, N.D. — A Woodrow Wilson High School student is in police custody after he was found with an unloaded BB pistol and marijuana in his backpack.

School officials were tipped off by another student who reported a marijuana smell in a bathroom.

They reviewed security camera footage and brought the student in for a search.

They say the student did not make any threats of violence and no BBs or any form of ammunition was found in the student’s possession.

They did find marijuana edibles and drug paraphernalia in the backpack.

All items were turned over to the Fargo Police Department and the student was taken into custody.

School administration followed Administrative Policy 6320 and have suspended the student pending potential further action.

Administration worked collaboratively with the School Resource Officer and the Fargo Police Department regarding this incident.