Setting Up For Holiday Lights In Fargo’s Lindenwood Park

The lights will begin on Friday from 6:30 to 10 and will run until the end of December.

FARGO, N.D. — The Holiday Lights In Lindenwood Park is an annual celebration of festivities, traditions and supporting people in need.

This year is the 21st for the group and they say it’s going to be a good showcase.

“I thought last year our 20th year would be our best but I think the 21st is the biggest and best.

Hansen who has been working with the Sertoma organization to help make this show possible for the past 10 to 15 years says it’s a great time.

“It’s been a great opportunity for me I have met some great people, all the displayers who come in are just wonderful people to meet and they are very happy to help us out by putting up some wonderful displays,” Sertoma Officer, Bruce Hanson said.

All the proceeds that are being raised starting on Friday will go to local charity groups around the valley.

“There are some great needs out there not only this time of year but almost all year long so we are glad that were able to help these charities out not only during the holiday season but all year long,” Hanson said.

Hansen says the group and the displayers have made sure to make this year a little more special for families.

“Many of the displayers this year even those who are coming back have actually added new things to their lights so they have made them bigger and better that way,” Hanson said.

Hansen also says the showcase is a huge family tradition for countless in the F–M area.

“We view this as a community event many people that I talk to say this is a family event, this is a family tradition they come through every year and they support us,” Hanson said.

