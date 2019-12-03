Man Has Serious Injuries After Camper Explodes In Richland County

A man was inside the camper when it exploded.
RICHLAND CO., N.D. — A camper explosion in Richland County sends one man to a Fargo hospital with serious injuries.
It happened north of Wahpeton and near Dwight around 6:30 p.m.
A man was inside the camper when it exploded.
He was first taken to St. Francis Medical Center in Breckenridge and then flown to Sanford Hospital in Fargo.
The explosion is under investigation by the ND Fire Marshall’s Office.