Man Has Serious Injuries After Camper Explodes In Richland County

He was first taken to St. Francis Medical Center in Breckenridge and then flown to Sanford Hospital in Fargo

RICHLAND CO., N.D. — A camper explosion in Richland County sends one man to a Fargo hospital with serious injuries.

It happened north of Wahpeton and near Dwight around 6:30 p.m.