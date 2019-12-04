LIVE: House Judiciary Committee Holds Public Hearing for Trump Impeachment Inquiry.

The House Judiciary Committee holds a public hearing for the Trump Impeachment Inquiry.LIVE BLOG: https://fxn.ws/388j1ZdTune in to Fox News Channel for live coverage. Posted by Fox News on Wednesday, December 4, 2019

WASHINGTON–The House Judiciary Committee is holding a public hearing for the Trump Impeachment Inquiry on Wednesday.

The committee will hear from four witnesses.

Noah Feldman: Felix Frankfurter Professor of Law and Director, Julius-Rabinowitz Program on Jewish and Israeli Law, Harvard Law School

Pamela S. Karlan: Kenneth and Harle Montgomery Professor of Public Interest Law and Co-Director, Supreme Court Litigation Clinic, Stanford Law School

Michael Gerhardt: Burton Craige Distinguished Professor Jurisprudence, The University of North Carolina School of Law

Jonathan Turley: J.B. and Maurice C. Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law, The George Washington University Law School