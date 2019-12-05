Fargo-Moorhead Trailbuilders encourage people to avoid walking on bike-specific trails

The Volunteer group grooms paths for fat-tire bikes during the winter

MOORHEAD, Minn. — If you are going to be spending time on some of the local park trails this winter, it is important to know which trails are use for which activities

The Fargo-Moorhead Trailbuilders is a group of volunteers who spend time grooming certain trails for biking. During the winter, the trail they ride on is located at MB Johnson Park in North Moorhead. The trail is groomed by creating a path of firm, compacted snow that is smooth and makes it easier for fat tire bikes to ride along.

The group would like to remind people to avoid walking directly on these same trails, as it takes away from the volunteers work and makes the path more difficult for bikers to use.

“It is just not as pleasant after people walk on the groomed trails because it makes holes in it and makes it rough,” a member of the Fargo-Moorhead Trailbuilders, Steve Hauf, said. “We want people to be out but I think the main thing is just have respect, or some awareness that trails might be specific to specific activities.”

The Trailbuilders say snowshoeing is highly encouraged along these groomed trails and would like to thank those who volunteered to snowshoe this year’s path.

For more information on the Fargo-Moorhead Trailbuilders, click here.