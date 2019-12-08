Concordia College Hosts 93rd Annual Christmas Concert

Roughly 20 percent of Concordia's student body sings in the choir

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Concordia College is putting on its 93rd annual Christmas concert.

The choir consists of around 400 students.

12,000 people attend every year, making the concert the biggest event on campus.

One student singer says it’s hard work leading up to it, but the reactions from those attending make it well worth it.

“Sometimes people are just teary-eyed. Some people are just telling you how much it means to them, how much they needed the music. Dr. Clausen has also talked to us about how sometimes in such a chaotic world, needing this music to bring us back to that peace,” says Concordia Choir student manager Paula Asmus.

Artistic director and Concordia Choir conductor Dr. René Clausen has led the concert for the last 34 years.

He is retiring this year.