Monday Match

Make a difference in two lives: yours and a child's.

Every Monday we feature an adult and kid who have been matched together by Big Brothers Big Sisters of The Village Family Service Center.

Let’s meet this week’s Monday Match, Callahan and Lee:

This is their 2nd year being matched in the program.

They get together each week at Lee’s school, where they eat lunch and play board games and Roblox together.

They like to talk about each other’s days and just have a great time.

You can help defend the potential of a child in the Fargo-Moorhead community.

There are now 90 Littles waiting for a Big like you.

All it takes is four hours a month. To volunteer, call 701-451-4877 or visit BBBSFargo.org.