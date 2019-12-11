The Village Cuts Ribbon On New Moorhead Office

Workers say the new office space will allow them to increase their staff size and take in more patients.

MOORHEAD, MINN — The Village cuts the ribbon on it’s newest Moorhead offices.

Along with the ribbon cutting they also offiered tours of the facility.

The new building specializes child services, mental health counseling in home family therapy and truancy intervention.

“So, there is a growing need for mental health in our community and by building on the outpatient and in patient home services that we can offer the village can offer shorter wait times increase frequency of services and children can access that can help them through difficult times,” Clinical Supervisor, Shauna Erickson said.

The new space has 16 therapist offices, a playroom and two specialty play therapy rooms.