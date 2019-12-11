Veterans Honor Flight of ND/MN Will Now Take Vietnam Veterans

The ND/MN Honor Flight also announced that there will be 3 flights in 2020.

FARGO, ND — The Veterans Honor Flight of ND/MN announced that applications will now be accepted from Veterans who served through May 7, 1975.

That includes veterans who served during the Vietnam War.

If a Vietnam Veteran, anyone who did not serve through 1959, has applied previously, they are asked to re apply.

Two that will leave from Fargo, April 26-27, 2020 and September 27-28, 2020.

There will also be a one time flight out of Grand Forks, ND on October 25-26, 2020.

To apply, go to the Veterans Honor Flight website: