Moorhead Public Service to Offer 100 Percent Renewable Electricity in 2020

MOORHEAD, Minn.–Moorhead Public Service announced they will give customers the option to purchase 100 percent renewable electricity in 2020.

The company currently provides 63 percent renewable electricity by using wind, solar and hydroelectric power plants, but they say customers can now purchase Renewable Energy Certificates to make up the remaining 37 percent.

Moorhead Public Service says the Renewable Energy Certificates prove the electricity being fed into the electric grid was generated by qualifying renewable facilities.

They say the additional cost per month would be about $1.67 for an average homeowner.