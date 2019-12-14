Moorhead boys hockey handles business against Minnetonka

The Spuds downed the Skippers 3-1

MOORHEAD, Minn. — In Moorhead’s second home game of the week, the Spuds defeated Minnetonka 3-1.

The Skippers were the first to strike in the first period. After Teddy Lagerback intercepted the puck in the offensive zone, Liam Worms took the pass and was able to tap one past Hudson Hodges in net.

The Spuds, however, didn’t waste any time trying to answer. Less than a minute later, Moorhead took advantage of a three-on-two in front of the net. Caden Triggs tied the game with an open shot after the assists from Cullen Gess and Carter Johnson.

After a scoreless second period, Moorhead finishes things off with a pair of goals in the third.

Hodges had 43 saves in the win.

Next up, the Spuds travel to St. Michael-Albertville on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.