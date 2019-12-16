Monday Match: Marah And Noelle

Marah And Noelle Are A Brand New School-Based Match

Ninety-two local kids are waiting for a volunteer Big Brother or Big Sister, and you can be that person who makes a difference in their lives.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of The Village Family Service Center matches caring adults with kids in need of a positive mentor.

Let’s meet Marah and Noelle.

• They are a brand-new match! They started meeting at Noelle’s school just last month.

• They enjoy doing arts, crafts, and playing basketball.

• They have already hit it off and look forward to their time together each week.

It only takes four hours a month to defend the potential of a child like Noelle. For more information about how you can volunteer as a Big Brother or Big Sister, call 701-451-4877 or visit BBBSFargo.org.