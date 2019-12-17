CHI Friendship is a nonprofit organization that supports people with disabilities. We provide the full spectrum of developmental disability services which include individualized comprehensive residential and vocational supports, allowing for full community participation.

Thank you to the community for embracing our mission by supporting all people to have meaningful employment, integrated environments, and community inclusion.

You can get involved with CHI Friendship by volunteering, donating, and/or applying for employment online at chifriendship.com.

CHI Friendship

801 Page Drive

Fargo, ND 58103

(701) 235-8217