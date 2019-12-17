Clay County Commission votes to accept refugees

Courtesy: KFGO

MOORHEAD, Minn. – The Clay County Commission votes unanimously to continue accepting refugees.

The resolution was made necessary by President Trump’s executive order requiring local consent before immigrants can be accepted.

Commissioner Kevin Campbell says having refugees “comes with challenges,” but in our community, we work together.” He says, “I think it’s a proud day here in Clay County that we’re accepting people to come here and live.”

No one spoke in opposition to the resolution.